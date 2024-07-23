What is schedule for Olympic track and field?

Grant Holloway wins the men's 110-meter hurdles final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 28, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Historically, the signature sport of any Summer Olympics has been track and field.

Whether it’s the 100-meter dash, the marathon, field events and everything in between, the sport has captured the attention of the world ever since the Olympics started.

The United States has won 826 all-time medals in track and field, the most of any country. The Americans are a good bet to get near or exceed 850 total medals this year in Paris.

With all that in mind, when exactly does the track and field competition begin in Paris?

As is traditionally the case, it will take place during the second week of the Games. The first event will begin on Aug. 1 and last until the final day of the Games on Aug. 11.

