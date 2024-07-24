Campin’ with KSAT: Notes from quiet day in Oxnard as Dallas Cowboys officially report

The Dallas Cowboys will begin their training camp ramp-up period Thursday afternoon when the team assembles for its first practice in Oxnard.

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys will begin their training camp ramp-up period Thursday afternoon when the team assembles for its first practice in Oxnard.

Here are notes from the KSAT 12′s second day at the 2024 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp:

What was expected to be a busy day at training camp with the team’s opening press conference — turned into a rather quiet day after the State of the Cowboys was moved to Saturday. Dallas had to adjust the schedule due to the paternity case of owner Jerry Jones in Texarkana. On Tuesday, the case ended abruptly after Jones and the woman, who claims to be his daughter, reached a settlement. With the civil case in the rearview mirror, Jones can turn his attention to Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Most of today’s noise came from the grounds crew as they mowed and watered the two football fields at the Cowboys’ training camp facility. The other workers were going around putting the final touches on the VIP areas.

Today marked the Cowboys’ official report day. The media briefly saw the squad hit the fields for some light conditioning drills. Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb was not in attendance, as expected, due to his ongoing contract negotiations. When the team finished up and walked off the fields, quarterback Dak Prescott was seen dapping up as many of his teammates as possible.

Players or coaches weren’t made available to speak to the media today, but when the team arrived at their training camp facility — cornerback Jourdan Lewis addressed the elephant in the room. Did last year’s upset loss in the playoffs leave a sour taste in their mouths? Lewis doesn’t think so.

“This is another season,” Lewis said. “This is a different season. It’s a different team. You just got to go out there and focus on this season so it doesn’t really linger. We just gotta know that we don’t want to end it in one playoff game.”

The Cowboys’ first practice tomorrow at 1:20 p.m. The KSAT 12 sports team will have your coverage all day on KSAT 12.