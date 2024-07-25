WATCH: Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy hold annual ‘State of the Cowboys’ address on first day of practice in Oxnard

OXNARD, CA. – The Dallas Cowboys held their annual “State of the Cowboys” press conference Thursday afternoon in Oxnard, California, right before the team held its first practice.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the first practice would be more like the OTAs they had earlier this summer.

McCarthy was joined by team owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, and his son and Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones.

Here are some of the highlights from Jerry Jones during today’s press conference:

THE WORD OF THE DAY - AMBIGUITY

The word “ambiguity” was used so many times by Jerry Jones in the first half of the nearly 49-minute press conference. It’s the word Jones chose to use in regards to being asked about dealing with more frustrations now than ever before in his time as owner and GM of the Cowboys.

“After 35 years, the one thing that is for sure is ambiguity. The reality is that you are continually dealing with much unfinished business. It’s more ambiguity involved than I ever could have imagined. There’s so many things going on at all times and more so today than when I first got involved. We have an outstanding team. That part works. We’ve got a lot of ambiguity in the team. I have ambiguity everywhere in the things that I look at and do. Maybe the best thing that God gave me was a tolerance for ambiguity. That’s what you have, that’s what frustrates you. It frustrates fans to not have closure. I don’t ever anticipate it getting any better with the NFL and the Cowboys. Hello NFL, good to be with you today.”

MEETING FANS’ EXPECTATIONS AND REALITY

The Cowboys had a very successful regular season, finishing at the top of the NFC East with a 12-5 record, including an 8-0 home record. However, during Wild Card Weekend, the Cowboys lost their only home game of the season to the Green Bay Packers 48-32. So why should Cowboys fans be excited for this team this season after the playoff collapse?

“I’m more about winning the award for the best way to end the season than I am winning the award for showing up to at camp with my house in order,” Jerry Jones said. “I’m all in to having that game come out different - the last one that we played. When I look at our roster, when I look at where we are, when I look at the quality of our coaching, I will say that I like as much or better than any time how we’re going to be hanging around the rim so when we get to that game, we can come out of there with a different result. I take a lot of solace in the fact that we’ve had the 12-win seasons we’ve had over the last several years, the fact that we got the personnel we got here at camp, the fact that we got the coaches we got at camp - I take a lot of solace that we’re going to be there, to go to that playoffs and do better.”

NO CEEDEE AT CAMP

It was no surprise that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not show up for Cowboys training camp. He has been missing all off-season, seeking out a new deal and more money. Last year it was offensive guard Zach Martin holding out of camp; this year it’s Lamb’s turn. This is not lost on McCarthy or the Jones family.

“This time last year it was Zach Martin, pretty big deal. All buttoned up, contract and all - wasn’t here. Does that ever happen? Of course it does,” Jones said. “Look, all over the league, it happens all over the league. So I don’t flare when it’s happening to us. I’m aware of it, you must give me that, that I’m aware that we want to get these guys to camp. Business as usual as far as I’m concerned. I’m used to this. I can live with this. No, I don’t get bent out of shape over the fact that somebody is not here or here at all.”

Stephen Jones details the complicated situation the #Cowboys are dealing with having a high-price QB and two players who believe they should be the highest-paid non-QBs in the NFL in Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. Jones adds the conversations are going well. pic.twitter.com/GraHBY4NAo — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) July 25, 2024

