Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have bad taste in their mouths

The 2023-2024 season for Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian was a dream that almost ended with a College Football Playoff National Championship. Coach Sarkisian and the Longhorns ended their tenure in the Big 12 Conference with an almost perfect conference record (only losing to Oklahoma in the Allstate Red River Rivalry), winning the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma State, and narrowly losing to Washington in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl, 37-31.

Coach Sarkisian told the media at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention that he’s keeping his team’s mindset on getting back to the College Football Playoff and not being complacent with their success of last season.

“The way it ended left a pretty bad taste in our mouth so I think we have a pretty hungry football team that wants to get back,” said Sarkisian. “They’ve shown me nothing but the right type of work ethic, the right type of mindset throughout the entire offseason, throughout the summer that I’m not too concerned with complacency.”

Sarkisian has also added to his coaching staff in the offseason, hiring 10 full-time assistant coaches with previous coordinator roles bringing a wealth of knowledge to the Longhorns staff. Some of the names listed as assistants to the head coach include former North Texas Tight Ends Coach Chris Gilbert, former Michigan State Defensive Coordinator Scottie Hazelton, and veteran NFL personnel scout and college football scout Bill Rees. Sarkisian explained what he was looking for when searching for those who could fill those roles.

“When I look at openings, is can they make us better than we were?” said Sarkisian. “And where are our needs and what type of impact might somebody have in our program... I think all three of those guys are going to be impactful for our program.”

Texas will begin its first season in the Southeastern Conference hosting Colorado State on August 31st before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan to play the University of Michigan on Sept. 7.