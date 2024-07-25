Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne ready to shine in year two

SAN ANTONIO – As G.J. Kinne’s second year as Texas State’s head football coach is about to begin, the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention was the perfect place for him to share some insight into how things are looking ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

The Bobcats are coming off an 8-5 season, which included big wins over Baylor to open the season and against Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, which resulted in the Bobcats winning their first bowl game in their first appearance in school history. After losing their starting quarterback to the transfer portal, Kinne went diving into the portal and came back with the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, quarterback Jordan McCloud. Kinne shared how quickly he jumped at the opportunity to get a head start on the offseason.

“As soon as the Rice game got done, when they announced that multiyear transfers could transfer, I was literally on the phone as soon as the game got done. I had a Gatorade bath and then I’m upstairs calling donors, calling guys on the team and trying to keep our guys,” said Kinne.

With the news of former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack leaving to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, Kinne was asked if he would be interested in a coordinator position at a bigger school in the future.

“I think it just depends on the situation where you’re at in your contract, the amount of money you’re making, you’re winning, you’re not winning, so and the opportunity to where you’re going,” said Kinne. “You know, Coach Womack got the opportunity to go to Alabama, that’s pretty cool. Like, I’m not interested in that. You know, I think for me, it would be more NFL something, you know, something along the lines of that. But, I enjoy where I’m at, but I’m sure, you know, probably just depends on the situation.”

The Bobcats will host Lamar University to open the regular season schedule on Aug. 31.