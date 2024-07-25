UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor speaks at THSCA Convention

SAN ANTONIO – After winning their first bowl game in school history, the UTSA football program is looking to achieve even more this upcoming season while also losing their starting quarterback.

With Frank Harris having graduated and moving on as the vice president of NIL fundraising organization City Fans 210, UTSA is currently searching for who will take the reigns.

Owen McCown and Eddie Lee Marburger are the two quarterbacks on the depth chart. During his press conference at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention in San Antonio, Head Coach Jeff Traylor shared his thoughts on how the program plans to move forward with a quarterback battle entering the 2024-2025 season.

“There’s a lot of great about Frank (Harris), the thing that Frank struggled with he was such a competitor, he didn’t avoid contact very much so he was injured quite a bit in his career,” said Traylor. “So we’ve had to play a lot of quarterbacks through the last four years. Eddie and Owen both got to play quite a bit last year, and that’s painful last year whenever you’re trying to grow up new quarterbacks but it’s gonna help us this year. We feel great about both those young men, whichever one we decide to go with because they’ve got to play so much last year. So they’ve each started games, they’ve each played tons of minutes and that’s going to help them this year.”

When asked about one of the newest Roadrunners, former 5-Star recruit and transfer cornerback Denver Harris, who had stops at Texas A&M and Louisiana State University before coming to UTSA, Traylor shared his perspective on his role in young people’s lives at UTSA.

“I just think kids, children, deserve second chances and sometimes it’s the right fit,” said Traylor. “Denver’s situation’s never been talent. It’s always been the other stuff. And, we’ve got so many connections at North Shore. So much help from the East Side and Denver has a lot of trust in me and our staff.”

Traylor and the Roadrunners will open up the regular season at home against Kennesaw State on Aug. 31.