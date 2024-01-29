Former UTSA QB Frank Harris to continue winning ways at university in new role

SAN ANTONIO – Former University of Texas San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris may have hanged up his cleats, but he’s traded them in for dress shoes to continue helping UTSA football players.

Harris was joined on Monday morning by UTSA Head Football Coach Jeff Traylor and 47 UTSA football players in the lobby of the PM Group offices, where he announced that he’ll be the new Vice President of City Fans 210, a NIL fundraising organization that seeks to raise financial support for UTSA athletes with a focus on college football.

“It’s a perfect position for me to give back,” said Harris, who played seven years for UTSA. “Like I said, I don’t think I’m gonna be working at all, I feel like I’ve been going out and talking to people my whole life. Trying to represent UTSA the best that I can and now I’m representing UTSA Football and City Fans as well, so I’m definitely excited for it. Hopefully, we can benefit from it Hopefully we can bring some awareness and get some money for these guys and keep everybody here.”

One of Harris’ goals in his new role is to increase funding for recruiting for UTSA Football, stating that a $1 million goal will help in bringing in some top talent across the nation.

Earlier this month, Harris officially announced the end of his playing career at UTSA after seven years.