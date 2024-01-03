UTSA star quarterback officially announces end to football career

SAN ANTONIO – Frank Harris, the UTSA football program’s graduating quarterback and most accomplished player, officially announced the end of his playing career on Tuesday, stating that he will forgo an attempt at playing at the professional level.

His announcement came via an X, formerly Twitter post.

“The game of football has taught me so much, It has changed my life FOREVER and I’ll forever be thankful for that. With that being said I don’t know how life would be without it, but after having 10 surgeries playing this sport. My body has been through a lot and I don’t regret anything, for it has made me the man I am today. Although this is hard for me, I think it’s best that I move on from football and move onto the next chapter of my life,” Harris said.

Harris, a Schertz Clemens alum, set 38 school records while playing at UTSA. He sat out the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to a pair of ACL tears and missed all but four games of 2019 due to a shoulder injury, but still managed to throw for 11,862 yards with 92 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his career. He also had 2,145 rushing yards with 28 scores while amounting to a 39-13 total record as a starter.

“I pray I’m not remembered for breaking records or winning games but remembered as a God fearing humble person who LOVES his city and being a great role model for the younger kids,” Harris said. “I’m excited to see what God has in store for me!!”

Harris, however, was unable to play in the Frisco Bowl because of a fractured bone in his shoulder. He did throw for 411 yards and rushed for 112 yards while setting a school record of 523 total yards of offense in a 49-21 win against South Florida, in what was his final regular season home game.