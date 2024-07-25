90º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

‘Way to finish, 14!’: Texans coach DeMeco Ryans proud of his 2nd round NFL Draft pick

Houston Texans mic’d up Head Coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Houston Texans, Texans, Houston, Football, NFL, Training Camp
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans celebrates on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Houston Texans are cranking up the fun at training camp this season.

The media team for the organization put together a “mic’d up” segment with head coach DeMeco Ryans where he had some high praise for his second-round draft pick, cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Recommended Videos

Watch it live below.

Lassiter has been showing that he can start on the Texans’ defense this upcoming season.

He’s been talked about several times in press conferences by other defensive players who are excited to see the two-time College Football Playoff National Champion and former Georgia Bulldog find his rhythm in NFL practices.

The Texans will continue their training camp schedule on June 26 in preparation for their matchup against the Chicago Bears in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos