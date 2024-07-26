Rookie Dallas Cowboys lineman ready to compete for starting spot

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys selected offensive lineman Tyler Guyton with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the hopes of becoming their starting left tackle for many years to come.

Longtime left tackle Tyron Smith left the Cowboys for the New York Jets, so acquiring a replacement through the draft or free agency was a priority for the Cowboys.

While it’s very early in camp, Guyton is all about the cooler temperatures in Oxnard, California.

“Ah, man, it’s nothing like Texas, but I’m enjoying it a lot,” Guyton told KSAT 12 Sports.

Guyton, who is 6-foot-8 and 320 lbs, is athletic and quick for his size.

During his college career at TCU and Oklahoma, Guyton allowed an impressive two sacks on more than 500 pass-block attempts.

However, the starting job will not be handed to him. Guyton will have to beat out 5-year NFL veteran Chuma Edoga, but he welcomes the challenge.

“I mean, I can only do my best and let God do the rest, but I’m definitely prepared for anything,” Guyton said. “And I’m willing to do whatever it takes to pursue my opportunities.”

Guyton is one of three offensive linemen the Cowboys drafted, along with Cooper Beebe and Nathan Thomas.

During organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, the offensive line veterans raved about the rookies’ willingness to learn.