Spurs sign David Duke Jr. to two-way contract

Brooklyn Nets forward David Duke Jr. (6) runs the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs signed guard David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced Friday.

Duke appeared in the final four games of last season for San Antonio, averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.8 minutes.

In 38 games with the Austin Spurs, Duke averaged a team-high 19.8 points to go with 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.30 steals in 32.9 minutes.

Duke originally signed a two-way contract with San Antonio in December 2023 following stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

In 49 NBA games with the Spurs and Nets, Duke holds career averages of 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.

In three G League regular seasons with Austin and Long Island, he averaged 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.40 steals in 32.9 minutes.

With the Blue Coats, he appeared in 11 2023 G League Showcase Cup games where he posted 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists in 31.5 minutes.