San Antonio resident Aki Epenisa carries Tonga’s flag at Summer Olympics’ opening ceremony

Aki Epenisa is the first female Olympic boxer to represent Tonga

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A few weeks ago, KSAT shared the remarkable story of Aki Epenisa, the first female Olympic boxer to represent Tonga.

During the 2024 Summer Olympics’ opening ceremony Friday in Paris, Epenisa was chosen to be a flag bearer and hold her island’s flag as she and her teammates went down the Seine River.

Before she left for Paris, Epenisa told KSAT how she was mentally preparing for the moment she would make Tongan history.

“Staying humble, staying true to my roots, staying to myself and my core values and making sure that everything that I do is with a purpose,” Epenisa said. “I need to understand I’m not just carrying myself. I’m carrying the people who have stepped in to help me. I’m carrying, you know, my island. I’m carrying a lot of people with me. This journey is just not about me.”

Epenisa will be competing in the women’s lightweight division. Her first bout will be against Vietnam’s Ha Thi Linh on Saturday morning.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

