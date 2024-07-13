Former UTSA hurdler Alanah Yukich’s fierce pursuit of 2024 Paris Olympics pays off

SAN ANTONIO – Alanah Yukich, a former UTSA hurdler, went all in to pursue her Olympic dreams after earning a master’s degree in business in May.

In a mad dash to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Australian hurdler traveled to five countries for five races in 16 days.

‘I gave myself another chance...to give it my all’

“At the end of the day, that trip around the world was all self-funded, but to me, you can’t buy an Olympic dream,” said Yukich. “I was patient enough, and I gave myself another chance. This one year to give it my all.”

The 26-year-old reached new personal bests in the 400-meter hurdles along the way. She shaved her collegiate-best time of 57.00 seconds down to 55.15 seconds at Meeting Madrid 2024 on June 21.

With Yukich’s improved time and accrual of world ranking points, the Perth-born athlete earned the opportunity to make her Olympic debut and represent Australia.

Yukich ranks second all-time among UTSA’s 400-meter hurdles performers. She was a nine-time Conference USA medalist and made three NCAA Regional appearances.

Yukich’s post-college career is where she finds herself performing at her best. Yukich credits her professional coach, Rose Monday, and her shift in mentality and dedication for her international rise.

“To anyone in college, there’s a purpose to your life,” Yukich said. “Just because you don’t win a conference championship or you’re not an All-American, try again next year because I was never an All-American or National Champion, and here I am making my first Olympic team.”

‘I think there needs to be a change in the industry’

The hurdler is also on a quest to promote athletes in modeling. Her ambition is rooted in bringing attention to the hard-working athletes who are capable of being the face of fitness brands.

“I’m trying to be a strong influence to other athletes that you can be a face of a brand,” said Yukich. “I think there needs to be a change in the industry — getting actual athletes to model these fitness brands.”

Yukich is one of two 2024 Olympic qualifiers with ties to the UTSA track and field program. Diego Pettorossi will represent Italy on the Olympic stage for the first time in the 200-meter dash.