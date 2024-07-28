Veteran OL Chuma Edoga discusses the state of the Cowboys’ offensive line

OXNARD, Calif. – Last season, veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga started in place of Cowboys great Tyron Smith on four different occasions.

This season, Edoga could be a mainstay on the offensive line after Dallas lost Smith in free agency after 13 seasons with the team.

The only caveat: the organization selected its offensive tackle of the future, Tyler Guyton, with its first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As the Cowboys embark on a month-long training camp in Oxnard, California, one question will eventually be answered: Will the Cowboys’ prized rookie have time to develop by starting Edoga or by starting Guyton immediately?

“Just taking it day by day, owning my role, whatever that role is,” said Edoga. “We’ve got a great guy, [Guyton], first-rounder. Guy is a monster, man. He’s a big guy, can move. Real, real agile. Real sudden with his movement. Whatever help he needs to be able to be ready for this season, I’m going to give it to him.”

With three training camp practices in the books, Edoga has lined up as a first-team left tackle.

Edoga is one of the few veteran pieces left on the offensive line. Edoga, Zack Martin, and Tyler Smith are the example setters that both rookies Guyton and center Cooper Beebe will be learning from throughout camp.

“We feel great. It’s a great tradition with the Cowboys’ o-line,” Edoga said. “We’re just trying to carry on tradition, which we have a big hole to fill with [Tyron Smith] leaving, but we know the standard. We just have to come in every day and put in the work.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the pressure to start early draft picks right away is a newer concept in the league.

“When I first started in this league, your first and second-round pick, it wasn’t a big deal if they didn’t play for a couple of years,” said McCarthy. “The league is so much younger in the last 10 or 15 years, so I think that’s definitely part of it. I think it’s just like anything, how your team’s made up throughout each position. I don’t think you just start them to start them.”

McCarthy told the media on Sunday that he sees competing for the starting role as a good option for Guyton, specifically.

“Those decisions on if and when they start, in my view, has always been: it’s really up to the players,” McCarthy said. “It’s our job to make sure they’re ready and create opportunities. The competition of it is important. But if it was a clear-cut situation that we just wanted to go that way, that happens, too. But I think the competition route is definitely the best.”

There has been plenty of discourse about the ambiguity that lives within the Dallas Cowboys franchise this offseason. Of course, Edoga is dealing with some of that ambiguity himself.

“Nothing too specific. Just being a veteran, just got to own my role,” said Edoga. “TG is a young guy. I got to help him out, give him tips whenever he needs it.”

With the lead-up to the 2024 NFL season ahead, Edoga is focused on what’s in front of him and perfecting the little things.

“I’m trying to be a little bit more of a vocal leader and just consistency every day in everything I do whether it’s diet, practice, study habits. Everything,” said Edoga.