85º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

WNBA star, Wagner alum Kiana Williams gives back to her community

Williams held a school supplies giveaway at her alma mater on Saturday

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: WNBA, Kiana Williams, Seattle Storm, Back To School, Education, Wagner Thunderbirds, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As the start of the school year nears, students and parents are looking to stock up on supplies for students so they’re prepared for the first day of school.

Wagner High School alum and WNBA player Kiana Williams returned to her alma mater Saturday for the inaugural “Kiana Williams Back 2 School Drive.”

Williams plans to hold several community-focused events throughout the year through her Kiana Williams Family Foundation.

Williams spoke with KSAT about what inspired her to hold this event.

“It’s a great feeling. One of my love languages is gift-giving, so the ability to give to others, and I know they’re in need, is a really great feeling,” Williams said. “I’m just super thankful that I have this platform to do that. So, it’s my alma mater. It’s where I grew up. And it’s, like, ‘Why not give back to the kids in my community?’ Because I had people help me when I was younger. So I want to, you know, pay it forward and keep giving back.”

Williams is currently on a seven-day contract with the Seattle Storm, whose 17-8 record is tied with the Minnesota Lynx for the best mark in the Western Conference. The WNBA season is on a break while the Olympic Games tip off in Paris.

Once the Olympics are done, Williams will be back in Seattle. She hopes to earn a contract that lasts for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

email

Recommended Videos