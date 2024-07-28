WNBA star, Wagner alum Kiana Williams gives back to her community

SAN ANTONIO – As the start of the school year nears, students and parents are looking to stock up on supplies for students so they’re prepared for the first day of school.

Wagner High School alum and WNBA player Kiana Williams returned to her alma mater Saturday for the inaugural “Kiana Williams Back 2 School Drive.”

Williams plans to hold several community-focused events throughout the year through her Kiana Williams Family Foundation.

Had a great time giving back at the

1st annual Kiana Williams Family Foundation Back 2 School drive. @Kiana__W @JISD_ATHLETICS @JudsonISD @SeattleStormPR pic.twitter.com/O37CqFK3G5 — Wagner Girls BBall (@ladytbirdgbb) July 27, 2024

Williams spoke with KSAT about what inspired her to hold this event.

“It’s a great feeling. One of my love languages is gift-giving, so the ability to give to others, and I know they’re in need, is a really great feeling,” Williams said. “I’m just super thankful that I have this platform to do that. So, it’s my alma mater. It’s where I grew up. And it’s, like, ‘Why not give back to the kids in my community?’ Because I had people help me when I was younger. So I want to, you know, pay it forward and keep giving back.”

Williams is currently on a seven-day contract with the Seattle Storm, whose 17-8 record is tied with the Minnesota Lynx for the best mark in the Western Conference. The WNBA season is on a break while the Olympic Games tip off in Paris.

Once the Olympics are done, Williams will be back in Seattle. She hopes to earn a contract that lasts for the rest of the season.