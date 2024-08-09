Victor Wembanyama, Spurs will reportedly make return to NBA Christmas Day schedule

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, right, guards San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO – If a Thursday report from a reliable NBA reporter is to be believed, the Spurs will play during the NBA’s premier regular-season showcase.

Shams Charania, a reporter with The Athletic, revealed the NBA’s five Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season will include the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Charania, the Spurs will head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks.

NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources:



🎄Spurs at Knicks

🎄Timberwolves at Mavericks

🎄76ers at Celtics

🎄Lakers at Warriors

🎄Nuggets at Suns — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2024

It’s no secret that Victor Wembanyama would be considered the Spurs’ main attraction in this matchup. For anyone who didn’t see any Spurs games this past season, fans will likely get their most formal introduction to Wembanyama when his French team faces battle-tested Team USA in Saturday afternoon’s gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Considering who’s coming back, their offseason additions and their chances to challenge the defending champion Boston Celtics, the Knicks in 2024-25 will be the most anticipated season of New York basketball in 30 years.

If confirmed, the matchup will have some sentimental value for Spurs fans. Twenty-five years ago, San Antonio locked up its first NBA title by defeating the Knicks in five games at Madison Square Garden.

The official 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule has yet to be released, but all Christmas Day games typically air on either KSAT 12 or ESPN.