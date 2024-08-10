The Rock at La Cantera to host watch party for Team USA-France men’s basketball gold medal game

The San Antonio Spursn said they are hosting a Team USA-France men's basketball gold medal game watch party Saturday at The Rock at La Cantera.

SAN ANTONIO – The most high-profile Olympic basketball game involving a San Antonio Spur in 20 years will get The Rock at La Cantera Watch Party treatment.

Saturday will be the first time a Spur is expected to start in the gold medal game of a Summer Olympics since Manu Ginobili and Argentina clipped Tim Duncan and the United States to win gold in 2004.

The French men’s basketball team, headlined by San Antonio tour de force Victor Wembanyama, will have an even taller task than the 7-foot-4 phenom himself: winning a gold medal against Team USA as the Olympics’ host nation.

When France and Team USA meet on the hardwood Saturday, the Spurs are inviting basketball fans to watch the game for free at The Rock at La Cantera.

The team said fans can watch the action from start to finish on a 40-foot LED screen at Frost Plaza.

The watch party will also feature music from DJ Quake and an appearance by Spurs mascot Coyote.

The event will be free for all ages and have free parking, but food and beverages will also be available for purchase at the watch party, the Spurs said.

Tipoff for the gold medal match is set for 2:30 p.m.