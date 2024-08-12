Keldon Johnson, Ramon Richards, others hold 3rd Annual Back to School Backpack Drive

SAN ANTONIO – The back-to-school season is a busy one for parents as they try to find the right deals for school supplies ahead of the school year.

A way to help relieve some of that pressure came in the form of the 3rd Annual Back to School Backpack Drive at Countdown City Cuts barbershop on the city’s South Side on Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio Spurs forward/guard Keldon Johnson, former NFL cornerback and Brackenridge alum Ramon Richards, and a handful of other local special guests came to Countdown City Cuts to help hand out free backpacks filled with school supplies. Those who got to the barbershop between 2-4 p.m. were able to also get a free haircut, making sure to look their best before school begins this week.

For Johnson, it’s an event he enjoys being involved with, and he remembers how important it was to look and feel your best entering a new school year.

“I mean it’s huge cause you know, that was big when I was growing up you know you go back to school show your friends all the new things you got, your new haircut your best outfit things like that so being able to help them out a little bit so they go back to school and have something to show off you know it’s great,” said Johnson.

Richards couldn’t be happier to see the community he’s so connected to being provided with a nice boost before school starts.

“Man, it’s great, it feels right now to come out here and give school supplies you get a fresh cut, they get to meet people they see on TV it’s an all-in-one experience and when I was a kid I would have loved to see something like this to experience something like this so it’s something that they need,” said Richards.

The event planners hope to hold more give-aways later throughout the school year to help the community.