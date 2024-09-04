UTSA, Texas State football programs to collide in I-35 rivalry

UTSA running back Kevorian Barnes (4) runs against Texas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio and Texas State University are separated by approximately 53 miles. This Saturday, the two football programs will collide in the I-35 Rivalry.

Sometimes, the two schools feel closer than that in the distance, thanks to alumni from both programs living all around San Antonio and San Marcos.

Not to mention how the fans get after each other on social media.

“The fans do what they do about the rivalry,” UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas said. “It’s the next game for us, so we’re just worried about Texas State and what their defense is going to do.”

Last week, the Bobcats (1-0) beat Lamar 34-27 and recorded seven sacks. That is a concern for the Roadrunners (1-0), who allowed five sacks in their week one win 28-16 versus Kennesaw State.

“Up front, they got a good group that can stop the run (and) get to the passer, same with the linebackers,” UTSA quarterback Owen McCown told the media. “And the defensive backs, they know how to disguise their coverages (and) blitzes really well, so it’s a really good group.”

UTSA leads the series 5-0, winning 20-13 last season at the Alamodome.

Head coach Jeff Traylor knows the Bobcats are eager to get a win in the I-35 series.

“I’m sure those guys will be juiced up and ready to go for the ole Roadrunners to come to town,” Traylor said.

The Bobcats’ program is on the rise, led by head coach GJ Kinne. They are currently favored by 1.0 points to beat UTSA on Saturday, which is news to Kinne.

“If we are favored, then it’s probably just because we are at home,” Kinne said. “Obviously, they are really good, and we got to knock them off. People talk about our guys, but they’re still the guys we got to knock off. We’ve got to go prove that we belong with them.”

The I-35 Rivalry is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, in San Marcos at UFCU Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.