Family of Uvalde quarterback Jett Flores says he was knocked unconsciousness, airlifted to hospital

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – According to his family, Uvalde junior quarterback Jett Flores was airlifted to a hospital Friday night after suffering a serious injury during the Coyotes’ game in Crystal City.

With under four minutes to play in the second quarter, Uvalde started its offensive possession from its 6-yard line. From the Coyotes’ endzone, Flores stood in the shotgun.

He took the direct snap and ran up the middle of the field. In an attempt to scamper away from two defenders, Flores began running to his right before he was leveled by a leaping Crystal City defender around the 8-yard line.

The hit sent Flores backward and into a roll. Flores quickly sprouted up and, just as quickly, fell to the turf.

Moments after the hit, the Crystal City defender appeared to understand the gravity of his tackle. He saw Flores motionless on the turf, put his hands on his helmet and voluntarily got down on one knee as health staff attended to the injured Coyote.

An ambulance came onto the field. Flores was loaded into the ambulance and was taken off the field.

In a Facebook post shared by the Uvalde Leader-News, the Flores family said Jett lost consciousness and woke up with a severe headache, no memory of the injury, no movement in his lower extremities and little movement in his upper body.

The family said Flores later regained the majority of movement in his arms while his lower extremities are slowly returning to normal. A CT scan also revealed no evidence of brain bleeding and no spinal fracture, his family said.

Flores’ family said it is still waiting for MRI scan results.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, his family shared an update on Flores.

Crystal City later defeated Uvalde 30-25.

