Ex-Steele star, current Indy Colts CB Jaylon Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) plays during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his stellar play on Week 3.

Jones, a Steele High School alum, recorded five tackles, two interceptions and a tackle for loss in the Colts’ 21-16 victory over the Bears. Jones is the second player this season with two interceptions in a game. The other being Ja’Marcus Ingram of the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

The two interceptions are the first of Jones’ career and the first two for the Colts this season. He picked off rookie and 2024 first overall draft pick Caleb Williams.

This is Jones’ first Defensive Player of the Week Award in his career. He is the sixth Colts defensive back to win the award in the past 10 years, joining Mike Adams (Week 5, 2015), Darius Butler (Week 9, 2015), Mike Mitchell (Week 7, 2018), Xavier Rhodes (Week 3, 2020) and Kenny Moore (Week 14, 2020 and Week 9, 2023).

As a senior in 2019, Jones was a five-star recruit, who committed to Texas A&M to play college football.

The Colts selected Jones with the 221st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.