Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hollie Helmke, East Central High School

KSAT 12 Sports and Christus Children’s shine spotlight on local senior student athlete.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hollie Helmke of East Central High School.

Hollie is a three-year member of the varsity volleyball team and has been their captain two years in a row. Hollie is the President of the National Honor Society, the Treasurer of the Student Council and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollie’s also a member of the Electrathon Electric Car Racing Team and won first place at a national racing event in Florida this year. She performs community service through St. Hedwig Catholic Church. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked number one in her class. Hollie plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station where she will major in Mechanical Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The memories that stand out the most are the accomplishments on and off the court, academic wise or being captain of the volleyball team.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Stay committed, never give up no matter how hard it could be.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school, I want to attend Texas A&M University in College Station to study Mechanical Engineering. My dad loves to fix things and the jeep that I drive is from a junk yard that he fixed up for me. He just inspires me so much.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To all the people who have supported me, my parents and all of my teachers - thank you for being patient with me and inspiring me to learn more.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

