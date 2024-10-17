Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama has high standards, NBA GMs want him as their centerpiece

It’s not often a large group of people agree on one thing, let alone 30 of the NBA’s general managers.

But, just like when Victor Wembanyama garnered all 99 first-place votes to win Rookie of the Year, the latest NBA.com GM survey revealed that most general managers would choose to build their franchise around Wemby more than any other player in the league.

Being the envy of most NBA front offices has to feel pretty good if you’re Brian Wright. So far, the San Antonio Spurs’ fifth-year GM Wright has displayed patience and efficiency when making moves to build around Wembanyama since drafting the French phenom No. 1 overall in 2023.

Most notably, Wright has built up San Antonio’s draft stock for future drafts. Based on early impressions in the NBA’s summer league and preseason, Wright seems to have hit the jackpot with his second lottery pick in two years by drafting workhorse and playmaker Stephon Castle.

As Wright waits for those decisions to pay off in the coming years, the Spurs’ GM was active this summer, signing on future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul and NBA champion Harrison Barnes in an effort to enhance the team’s young core.

However, it wasn’t only Wright’s efforts that brought veterans to South Texas. Of course, Paul and Barnes were excited about the opportunity to play for a legendary coach like Gregg Popovich.

But most importantly, the two veterans wanted the chance to play alongside a game-breaking talent like Wembanyama.

Wembanyama’s talent isn’t limited to his incredible stature and diverse play style. The 20-year-old’s psyche is also impressive.

The latest example of Wembanyama’s mature mentality came in a segment with Sports Illustrated called ‘10 Burning Questions’.

The Spurs star is featured on the cover of the latest edition of Sports Illustrated. He answered questions ranging from Star Wars to playing with CP3.

Wembanyama also revealed what surprised him most about the NBA during his rookie year. Wemby’s answer quickly made its rounds on social media.

“I think both in a good and bad way, it’s how truly the best in the game are,” said Wembanyama. “How in a good way some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night. But others that I used to like and now I’m just like ‘Nah’. I’m not sure that they deserve you know — they don’t seem like they put as much work as I thought.”

Wemby is methodical in every answer he gives to the media, and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year seems to approach many things in the same way—like whether or not a player(s) he once idolized still deserves his appreciation.

“Some of the guys it was kind of, some of the guys I’ve been watching growing up, I’m not disappointed, but I’m like that’s it? But some of them, I’m talking like KD, of course, you know, I got to know Rudy Gobert more with the national team, I know their work ethic,” continued Wembanyama. “I know how they view the game and it’s really inspiring and I want to do the same. I want to do the same.”

You have to imagine, a well-known competitor like Wemby’s new teammate Paul has to appreciate the perspective and desire to be great that Wembanyama shows.

The NBA GMs also overwhelmingly agreed that Wembanyama is the best defensive player and interior defender in the league, with a 40% consensus in the survey.

Last year, 90% of the general managers believed Wemby would be the best player of his rookie class in the next five years.

Seems like San Antonio’s prized gem is right on track.