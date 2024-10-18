Former Spur, NBA champion Aron Baynes announces his retirement

Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes, center, drives to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard, left, and Anfernee Simons, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Blazers won 121-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

SAN ANTONIO – After nine seasons in the NBA, former San Antonio Spur Aron Baynes is retiring from professional basketball.

The New Zealand-born and Australian National Team member had a successful career at Washington State. He joined the Spurs in Jan. 2013.

Recommended Videos

Aron Baynes has retired from the NBA after 9 seasons, per @AgentMoldovan



Baynes was a 2014 Champion with the Spurs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nbWbrD37X0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2024

Baynes was a part of the San Antonio Spurs’ 2014 NBA title-winning team. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds during that season.

He finished his NBA career with 3,115 points, 2,396 rebounds, 255 blocks and 118 steals.