Former Spur, NBA champion Aron Baynes announces his retirement Baynes played his first three seasons in San Antonio, was part of the 2014 championship team Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes, center, drives to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard, left, and Anfernee Simons, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Blazers won 121-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) (Steve Dykes, Copyright 2020The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – After nine seasons in the NBA, former San Antonio Spur Aron Baynes is retiring from professional basketball.
The New Zealand-born and Australian National Team member had a successful career at Washington State. He joined the Spurs in Jan. 2013.
Baynes was a part of the San Antonio Spurs’ 2014 NBA title-winning team. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds during that season.
He finished his NBA career with 3,115 points, 2,396 rebounds, 255 blocks and 118 steals.
