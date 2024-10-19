Spurs lock in Wembanyama, Sochan, Wesley, Branham for 2025-26 season

San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama (1) poses for photos during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs locked in their French-born centerpiece and key role players on Friday by exercising their team option on Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.

All four players already have guaranteed salaries for the 2024-25 NBA season. Now, all four are locked in for the next season.

San Antonio picking up Wembanyama’s third-year option is not a surprise. Last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year started in all 71 of his appearances last season when the center averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, an NBA-best 3.58 blocks and 1.24 steals in 29.7 minutes per game.

Wembanyama’s rookie campaign saw him become the first player in NBA history to surpass 1,500+ points, 700+ rebounds, 250+ assists and 250+ blocks while making 100+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Wembanyama also earned NBA First Team All-Rookie honors and NBA First Team All-Defense while finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023-24.

The French phenom will be 22 years old in 2025-26. According to Spotrac, he will earn a base salary of $13,376,880 for his third NBA season.

Sochan will earn $7,096,231, per Spotrac, in his fourth-year option. The 2024 Rising Star will be 22 years old in his fourth year. He appeared in 74 games in 2023-24, averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Spotrac reported that Branham is set to earn $4,962,033 when the 2025-26 season rolls around. The Ohio State alum averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds on an average of 21.3 minutes per game across 75 appearances last season.

Wesley will earn $4,726,328 in his fourth season, per Spotrac. The shooting guard out of Notre Dame averaged 4.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes in 61 games — including three starts — last season.

In 12 games assigned to the Austin Spurs, Wesley averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.