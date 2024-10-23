Frost Bank Center benched by ESPN in NBA arena rankings

A rendering of what the Frost Bank Center building marquee and signage will look like. Courtesy: Spurs Sports & Entertainment

SAN ANTONIO – The Frost Bank Center received little to no love from NBA Insiders, who ranked each arena based on four categories and rated them on a one-to-five scale.

The four categories insiders scored each arena on were accessibility/location, food/concessions, amenities, and overall fan experience.

For the San Antonio Spurs’ East Side arena, NBA Insiders said Frost Bank was “stationed far from downtown San Antonio,” which ranked them last among arenas in accessibility.

Another category that ranked dead last was the arena’s food and concessions. NBA Insiders didn’t specify why they scored them so low for this item.

The only other category that received a score was the arena’s overall fan experience, which came in at 21st.

There was no mention of the arena’s amenities.

Despite the low ranking, NBA Insiders said they believe the Frost Bank Center should be on the rise, adding Spurs fans are among the most loyal in the league.

“They also have a lot to look forward to with another French phenom in up-and-coming star Victor Wembanyama at the helm of the team,” ESPN Insiders said. “It’s also hard to find a reason to dislike the Coyote mascot ... another legendary Spur who has battled with bats on the court.”

