San Antonio named host city for 2025 HBCU All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will host the 2025 Men’s and Women’s HBCU All-Star Basketball Game.

The games will be played on Sunday, April 6, at Freeman Coliseum, sandwiched between the NCAA Men’s Final Four games on Saturday and Monday at the Alamodome.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Travis L. Williams, CEO and founder of the game, made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday on the steps of City Hall.

The event celebrates the best 24 men and 24 female student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their contributions to athletics and culture. This will be the first year for the Women’s game.

“This game is about honoring the rich heritage and promoting the success of these remarkable athletes,” Williams said. “This is epic moment to show the world that HBCU’s matter and we get an opportunity to celebrate the best in black college basketball during Final Four weekend.”

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr., who attended the news conference, highlighted the game’s potential impact on the broader San Antonio community.

“This event will not only showcase exceptional talent but will also bring new opportunities and positive energy to our city,” Calvert said. “(Williams’) vision is important, particularly now to continue to highlight amazing Black talented student athletes.”

The 2025 event will celebrate its fourth year of existence. The games took this year in Phoenix, Arizona.

HBCUs were primarily established post-Civil War during the Reconstruction era to provide African Americans with higher education opportunities. Many traditional colleges of the time did not admit Black students, making HBCUs essential for educational and social advancement.

St. Philip’s College, established in 1898, is San Antonio’s only HBCU and plays a vital role in promoting educational access and community heritage.