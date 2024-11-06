Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan suffers fractured thumb; will have surgery, team says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced forward Jeremy Sochan suffered a fracture in his left thumb, which will require surgery.
Sochan suffered the injury during the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles.
The team said Tuesday that it does not know when he will return to the court.
Through seven games this season, Sochan is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He is ranked in the team’s top three in those statistical categories.