Texas State, North Texas set for first FBS clash in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The Mean Green lead the all-time series against the Roadrunners with 29 wins, seven losses, and three ties

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas State, North Texas, GJ Kinne, College Football, Bobcats, The Mean Green
SAN MARCOS, TX - AUGUST 31: Texas State Bobcats LB Mannie Nunnery (13) sets up for a play during game featuring the Lamar University Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats on August 31, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Copyright 2024 by Getty Images - All rights reserved.)

DALLAS – Texas State is headed to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl for the second year in a row.

The Bobcats are scheduled to face off against North Texas at 3 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The bowl game will air on ESPN.

Texas State (7-5) completed the past two seasons with a winning record, the first time since the 2008-09 season. Led by head coach G.J. Kinne, the Bobcats won three games in November, the pivotal time of the college football season.

In the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Texas State defeated Rice University 45-21 in what was the program’s first-ever bowl appearance.

North Texas, on the other hand, finished the season with a 6-6 overall record and was 3-5 in American Athletic Conference play. The Mean Green ranks third nationally in total offense with 488 yards per game.

A press release mentioned that this will be the first meeting between Texas State and North Texas in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Historically, Texas State has seven wins, 29 losses, and three ties against North Texas.

