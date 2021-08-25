Stream live high school football games with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

(Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage has teamed up with Texas Sports Productions to stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio and across South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2021 season. See the full schedule below.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26 through Nov. 6:

Watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Another new addition to Big Game Coverage this season will be a live preview show each Thursday at 4 p.m. on KSAT.com, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT’s free streaming app.

KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including 12′s Top 12 ranking and the best players to watch.

You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Streaming schedule

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times

Madison vs. Clemens (also broadcast on MeTV)

Clark vs Harlan (Gustafson)

Del Rio at SA Veterans (Rutledge)

O’Connor vs Brandeis (Farris)

Friday, August 27 – 7 p.m. start times

Boerne at Alamo Heights

Brackenridge at Somerset

DeSoto at Judson

Pfl Hendrickson vs Steele

Port Lavaca Calhoun at Navarro

Reagan vs Brennan (Farris)

Smithson Valley vs Warren (Gustafson)

Southwest at Central Catholic

Wagner vs Johnson

Saturday, August 28 – 7 p.m. start times

Laredo LBJ at Jay (Gustafson)

MacArthur vs Marshall (Farris)

WEEK 2

Thursday, September 2 – 7 p.m. start times

Brandeis vs Warren (also broadcast on MeTV)

Brennan at Clemens

Stevens vs Wagner (Rutledge)

Friday, September 3 – 7 p.m. start times

Alamo Heights vs Churchill (Comalander)

Boerne Champion vs MacArthur (Heroes)

Central Catholic at Boerne Geneva

Eagle Pass vs Marshall (Farris)

Judson at Lake Travis

La Vernia at Navarro

Medina Valley at Jay Reagan at Steele (Lehnhoff)

Southside at Somerset

Saturday, September 4 – 7 p.m. start times

O’Connor at Johnson (Heroes)

SA Veterans Memorial at Taft

San Marcos vs Holmes

WEEK 3

Thursday, September 9 – 7 p.m. start times

28-6A – Reagan at Clark (Farris)

29-6A – Marshall at Stevens (Gustafson, also broadcast on MeTV)

27-6A – Wagner at Laredo United

Friday, September 10 – 7 p.m. start times

28-6A – MacArthur vs Brandeis (Farris)

29-6A – Taft at Holmes (Gustafson)

Boerne Champion at Laredo United South (SAC)

Central Catholic at Alamo Heights

Clemens at San Benito Killeen

Ellison vs Steele (Lehnhoff)

McCollum at Somerset

Navarro at Needville

SA Veterans at Medina Valley

Judson vs. A&M Consolidated

Saturday, September 11 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A – O’Connor vs Jay (Gustafson)

29-6A – Brennan vs Harlan (Farris)

WEEK 4

Thursday, September 16 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A – New Braunfels at Judson

28-6A – Clark vs Brandeis (Farris)

29-6A – Marshall at Taft (Gustafson, also broadcast on MeTV)

Friday, September 17 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A – Clemens at South San

27-6A – East Central at Steele (Lehnhoff)

27-6A – Wagner at Smithson Valley

29-6A – Holmes vs O’Connor (Farris)

29-6A – Harlan vs Stevens (Gustafson)

12-5A-1 – Seguin at SA Veterans (Rutledge)

Canyon Lake at Alamo Heights

Cuero at Navarro

Laredo United South at Central Catholic

Saturday, September 18 – 7 p.m. start times

28-6A – Johnson vs MacArthur

29-6A – Warren vs Brennan (Gustafson)

WEEK 5

Thursday, September 23 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A – Jay vs Holmes (Gustafson)

29-6A – Taft at Harlan (Farris)

Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels (also broadcast on MeTV)

Friday, September 24 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A - Judson at Clemens

27-6A – Steele vs Wagner

28-6A – Brandeis vs Johnson (Heroes)

29-6A – Marshall vs O’Connor (Farris)

29-6A – Stevens vs Warren (Gustafson)

12-5A-1 – S.A. Veterans vs Harlandale (Memorial)

T2-I — SA Christian at Central Catholic <7:30>

Alamo Heights at Wimberley

Boerne at Fredericksburg

Navarro at Giddings

Somerset at Cuero

Saturday, September 25 – 7 p.m. start times

28-6A – LEE vs. Reagan (Heroes)

WEEK 6

Thursday, September 30 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A – Jay at Marshall (Farris)

29-6A – Stevens at Brennan (Gustafson, also broadcast on MeTV)

Celina at Boerne (McLane Stadium)

Somerset vs Hidalgo (Freer)

Friday, October 1 – 7 p.m. start times

28-6A –Johnson vs. Churchill (Comalander)

28-6A – Madison vs Reagan (Heroes)

29-6A – Harlan vs O’Connor (Farris)

29-6A – Warren at Taft (Gustafson)

T1-2 – Houston St Thomas at Central Catholic

Saturday, October 2 – 7 p.m. start time

28-6A – Roosevelt vs Brandeis (Farris)

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 7 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A –Taft vs Brennan (Gustafson)

29-6A – O’Connor vs Warren (Farris)

27-6A – South San at Judson

Friday, October 8 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A – Clemens at Smithson Valley

27-6A – New Braunfels vs Steele (Lehnhoff)

27-6A – Wagner at East Central

28-6A – Madison vs Clark (Farris)

29-6A – Jay at Harlan

12-5A-I – Buda Johnson at SA Veterans

14-5A-II – Floresville at Alamo Heights

14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Medina Valley

14-4A-I – Boerne at Pleasanton

14-4A-II – Navarro at Manor New Tech

T2-I – Central Catholic at Tomball Concordia

Saturday, October 9

28-6A – Churchill vs Reagan (Heroes) 2 p.m.

29-6A – Holmes vs Marshall (Gustafson)

WEEK 8

Thursday, October 14 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A – Warren vs Jay (Gustafson)

29-6A – Stevens at Taft (Farris)

Friday, October 15 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A – East Central at Judson

27-6A – Steele at Clemens (Lehnhoff)

27-6A – Wagner at New Braunfels

28-6A – Reagan vs MacArthur (Heroes)

29-6A – Brennan vs O’Connor (Farris)

29-6A – Harlan vs Holmes

12-5A-I – SA Veterans at Dripping Springs <7:30>

14-5A-II – Alamo Heights at Medina Valley

14-4A-I – Somerset at La Vernia

T2-1 – Central Catholic at Houston St Pius

Saturday, October 16

28-6A – Johnson at Madison (Comalander) 2 p.m.

WEEK 9

Thursday, October 21 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A – Wagner at Clemens (Lenhoff)

29-6A – Holmes vs Warren (Farris)

Friday, October 22 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A – Judson at Smithson Valley

27-6A – South San vs Steele (Lehnhoff)

28-6A – LEE vs Clark (Farris)

28-6A – Reagan at Roosevelt (Heroes)

29-6A – Jay vs Brennan (Gustafson)

12-5A-I – NB Canyon at SA Veterans (Rutledge)

14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Alamo Heights

14-4A-I – Boerne at Somerset

14-4A-II – Wimberley at Navarro

Saturday, October 23 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A – Marshall vs Harlan (Farris)

29-6A – O’Connor vs Stevens (Gustafson, also broadcast on MeTV)

WEEK 10

Thursday, October 28 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A – Brennan vs Holmes (Gustafson)

Friday, October 29 – 7 p.m. start times

27-6A – Wagner at South San

27-6A – New Braunfels at Clemens (Lehnhoff)

27-6A – Steele at Judson (Rutledge)

28-6A – Churchill vs Brandeis (Farris)

28-6A – Reagan at Johnson (Heroes)

29-6A – Warren at Marshall (Gustafson)

12-5A-I – SA Veterans vs McCollum (Memorial)

14-5A-II – Lockhart at Alamo Heights

14-4A-I – Somerset at Pleasanton

14-4A-II – Navarro at Austin Achieve Academy <7:30>

T2-I – Katy St John XXIII at Central Catholic

Saturday, October 30 – 7 p.m. start times

29-6A – O’Connor vs Taft (Farris, also broadcast on MeTV)

29-6A – Stevens vs Jay (Gustafson)

WEEK 11

Thursday, November 4 – 7 p.m. start

Central Catholic vs. Antonian (also broadcast on MeTV)

29-6A – Holmes vs Stevens (Gustafson)

29-6A – Marshall vs Brennan (Farris)

12-5A-I – Kyle Lehman at SA Veterans

Friday, November 5 – 7 p.m. start time

27-6A – Clemens at East Central

27-6A – Judson vs Wagner (Rutledge)

27-6A – Smithson Valley vs Steele (Lehnhoff)

28-6A – Brandeis vs Reagan (Heroes)

29-6A – Harlan vs Warren (Farris)

29-6A – Jay vs Taft (Gustafson)

14-5A-II – Alamo Heights at Kerrville Tivy

14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Lockhart

14-4A-I – Uvalde at Somerset

14-4A-II - YMLA at Navarro <7:30>

Saturday, November 6 – 7 p.m. start time

28-6A – Johnson vs Clark (Farris) 2 p.m.

