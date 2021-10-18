KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 9 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 9 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Southwest Legacy 6-1 11. Floresville 6-1 10. Reagan 5-2 9. Marshall 6-1 8. Taft 7-1 7. Brandeis 6-1 6. Boerne Champion 6-1 5. Alamo Heights 7-0 4. Johnson 8-0 3. Smithson Valley 7-0 2. Steele 7-0 1. Brennan 7-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Record 12. Boerne 5-2 11. Poteet 7-1 10. Falls City 6-1 9. Natalia 7-1 8. Carrizo Springs 7-0 7. Marion 6-1 6. Somerset 6-1 5. Cuero 6-1 4. Navarro 5-1 3. Poth 6-1 2. Central Catholic 7-1 1. Shiner 7-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 8