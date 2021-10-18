Partly Cloudy icon
58º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 9 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, 12s Top 12, San Antonio, Southwest Legacy, Floresville, Reagan, Marshall, Taft, Brandeis, Boerne Champion, Alamo Heights, Johnson, Smithson Valley, Steele, Brennan, Boerne, Poteet, Falls City, Natalia, Carrizo Springs, Marion, Somerset, Cuero, Navarro, Poth, Central Catholic, Shiner
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 9 rankings
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 9 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 9 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Southwest Legacy6-1
11. Floresville6-1
10. Reagan5-2
9. Marshall6-1
8. Taft7-1
7. Brandeis6-1
6. Boerne Champion6-1
5. Alamo Heights7-0
4. Johnson8-0
3. Smithson Valley7-0
2. Steele7-0
1. Brennan7-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Boerne5-2
11. Poteet7-1
10. Falls City6-1
9. Natalia7-1
8. Carrizo Springs7-0
7. Marion6-1
6. Somerset6-1
5. Cuero6-1
4. Navarro5-1
3. Poth6-1
2. Central Catholic7-1
1. Shiner7-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 8

Thursday Night

Friday Night

Road Trip

Fan Cam

Saturday Night

Week 8 Scores

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter