BGC High School Football Week 15 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the first week of high school football — December 3, 4 and 5 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country areas.

VISITOR HOME



REFUGIO 14 SHINER 55 FINAL

FALLS CITY 34 BURTON 20 FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS 40 LIBERTY HILL 43 FINAL

POTH 0 FRANKLIN 66 FINAL

NAVARRO 28 CUERO 35 FINAL

LAKE TRAVIS 42 BRENNAN 17 FINAL

AUSTIN JOHNSON 45 FREDERICKSBURG 25 FINAL

