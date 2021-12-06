59º

BGC High School Football Week 15 Final Scores

Final scores from December 3, 4 and 5 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

Below you will find the final scores for the first week of high school football — December 3, 4 and 5 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country areas.

VISITOR
HOME


REFUGIO
14
SHINER
55
FINAL

FALLS CITY
34
BURTON
20
FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS
40
LIBERTY HILL
43
FINAL

POTH
0
FRANKLIN
66
FINAL

NAVARRO
28
CUERO
35
FINAL

LAKE TRAVIS
42
BRENNAN
17
FINAL

AUSTIN JOHNSON
45
FREDERICKSBURG
25
FINAL

