BGC High School Football Week 15 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the first week of high school football — December 3, 4 and 5 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country areas.
VISITOR
HOME
REFUGIO
14
SHINER
55
FINAL
FALLS CITY
34
BURTON
20
FINAL
ALAMO HEIGHTS
40
LIBERTY HILL
43
FINAL
POTH
0
FRANKLIN
66
FINAL
NAVARRO
28
CUERO
35
FINAL
LAKE TRAVIS
42
BRENNAN
17
FINAL
AUSTIN JOHNSON
45
FREDERICKSBURG
25
FINAL