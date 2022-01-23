HIGHLIGHTS: District 26-6A Swimming Championships

HIGHLIGHTS: District 26-6A Swimming ChampionshipsReagan girls, Johnson boys earn team titlesAndrew Cely, Sports Producer/ReporterPublished: January 22, 2022, 7:01 PMTags: Big Game Coverage, High School Swimming, Swimming, NEISD, San Antonio, Johnson, Reagan, Churchill, District 26-6AThe District 26-6A swimming & diving championships featured some great performances, as the Reagan girls and Johnson boys take home team titles and clinch berths in February's Regional meet at Bill Walker Pool on Saturday afternoon.SAN ANTONIO – The District 26-6A swimming & diving championships featured some great performances, as the Reagan girls and Johnson boys take home team titles and clinch berths in February’s Regional meet at Bill Walker Pool on Saturday afternoon.Full results coming later tonight!MORE HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COVERAGEHIGHLIGHTS: O’Connor sweeps team 28-6A titlesWATCH: Alamo Heights’ Walsh, Chan win 200 IMCopyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.