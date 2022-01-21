52º

HIGHLIGHTS: District 28-6A Swimming Championships

O’Connor girls earn overall team title, Panther boys tie Warren atop team standings

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Championship season kicks off for high school sports in the San Antonio area with the District 28-6A Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday morning at the NISD Natatorium, as the O’Connor Panthers earn both boys and girls team titles.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayO’Connor1:55.52
200 yard FreestylePauline O’Brien (Brennan)2:03.79
200 yard Individual MedleyAndrea Munoz (Brennan)2:18.43
50 yard FreestyleTaylor Labella (O’Connor)25.06
1 meter Diving
100 yard ButterflyRhiannon Ramones (O’Connor)1:04.46
100 yard FreestyleTaylor Labella (O’Connor)55.32
500 yard FreestyleAndrea Munoz (Brennan)5:33.91
200 yard Freestyle RelayO’Connor1:44.34
100 yard BackstrokeGrace Clevenger (O’Connor)1:00.52
100 yard BreaststrokePauline O’Brien (Brennan)1:13.68
400 yard Freestyle RelayO’Connor3:59.52

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayHarlan1:49.34
200 yard FreestyleJoseph Gurr (Brennan)2:00.89
200 yard Individual MedleyKekoa Velez (O’Connor)2:12.27
50 yard FreestyleNoah Alcala (Warren)23.07
1 meter Diving
100 yard ButterflyCooper Littrell (Warren)55.91
100 yard FreestyleKace Schermerhorn (O’Connor)51.94
500 yard FreestyleDario Olmo (O’Connor)5:20.00
200 yard Freestyle RelayWarren1:33.62
100 yard BackstrokeCooper Littrell (Warren)56.88
100 yard BreaststrokeJoseph Gurr (Brennan)1:04.57
400 yard Freestyle RelayWarren3:28.69

