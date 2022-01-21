HIGHLIGHTS: District 28-6A Swimming Championships

Championship season kicks off for high school sports with the District 28-6A Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday morning at the NISD Natatorium, as the O'Connor Panthers earn both boys and girls team titles.

SAN ANTONIO – Championship season kicks off for high school sports in the San Antonio area with the District 28-6A Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday morning at the NISD Natatorium, as the O’Connor Panthers earn both boys and girls team titles.

GIRLS RESULTS

Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay O’Connor 1:55.52 200 yard Freestyle Pauline O’Brien (Brennan) 2:03.79 200 yard Individual Medley Andrea Munoz (Brennan) 2:18.43 50 yard Freestyle Taylor Labella (O’Connor) 25.06 1 meter Diving 100 yard Butterfly Rhiannon Ramones (O’Connor) 1:04.46 100 yard Freestyle Taylor Labella (O’Connor) 55.32 500 yard Freestyle Andrea Munoz (Brennan) 5:33.91 200 yard Freestyle Relay O’Connor 1:44.34 100 yard Backstroke Grace Clevenger (O’Connor) 1:00.52 100 yard Breaststroke Pauline O’Brien (Brennan) 1:13.68 400 yard Freestyle Relay O’Connor 3:59.52

BOYS RESULTS

Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Harlan 1:49.34 200 yard Freestyle Joseph Gurr (Brennan) 2:00.89 200 yard Individual Medley Kekoa Velez (O’Connor) 2:12.27 50 yard Freestyle Noah Alcala (Warren) 23.07 1 meter Diving 100 yard Butterfly Cooper Littrell (Warren) 55.91 100 yard Freestyle Kace Schermerhorn (O’Connor) 51.94 500 yard Freestyle Dario Olmo (O’Connor) 5:20.00 200 yard Freestyle Relay Warren 1:33.62 100 yard Backstroke Cooper Littrell (Warren) 56.88 100 yard Breaststroke Joseph Gurr (Brennan) 1:04.57 400 yard Freestyle Relay Warren 3:28.69

