AUSTIN – Highlights and reaction from the UIL Class 6A State swimming and diving championships in Austin, as Johnson junior Jada Scott claims her first individual title, Clark senior Lane Stallworth finishes second overall in the boys 1 meter diving competition, fellow Cougar Evan Croley reaches the podium in the 100 yard Freestyle and Churchill’s Carli Cronk grabs bronze in the 200 yard Freestyle.
SWIMMING: Johnson’s Scott, Clark’s Stallworth headline UIL Class 6A State Championships
