UIL State softball matchups, schedule released for O’Connor, D’Hanis

SAN ANTONIO – Two teams from the greater San Antonio area will travel to Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin this week for the UIL State softball tournament.

In Class 6A, O’Connor heads to state for the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2012. The Panthers swept Weslaco in their best-of-three Regional Final series with a 5-1 victory in Game 1 and a 7-6 decision in Game 2 that was saved by a game-ending double-play. O’Connor has yet to lose a playoff game this season and has outscored their opponents 68-19. In fact, the Panthers (30-1) haven’t lost a game since a 4-2 loss to Klein Collins on Feb. 19 at the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic in Bryan. Their opponent in the state semifinals is Americas High School, a program set to make their first appearance in Austin after defeating Flower Mound Marcus in the Regional Final. The Trailblazers posted a 33-6 overall record this season.

Ad

O’Connor will face the Americas in the first UIL Class 6A State semifinal matchup on Friday at 4 p.m. Should they advance, the Panthers would play in the Class 6A State Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.

In Class 1A, D’Hanis (22-7-1) returns to the UIL State tournament for the fifth time in the last four years looking for their first state title since 2019. The Cowgirls have swept all five of their playoff matchups by a staggering combined margin of 76-1. Senior pitcher Marissa Santos has dominated once again, posting 19 total wins in the circle with a .522 batting average. This year, they face Dodd City (15-6-1) in the state semifinals in a rematch of last year’s Class 1A State Championship. The Hornets defeated D’Hanis 8-4 in 2021 to claim the program’s first state title.

Austin,Texas here come the Cowgirls as they are heading back to the State Tournament.



Congratulations D’Hanis Cowgirls

Region IV Champions



D’Hanis wins over Bartlett 11-1. pic.twitter.com/8C40VLdHNn — D'HanisAthletics (@DHanisAthletics) May 21, 2022

First pitch between D’Hanis and Dodd City in the UIL Class 1A State semifinals is Tuesday at 1 p.m. If they advance, the Cowgirls would play in the Class 1A State Championship on Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Ad

FULL SCHEDULE

CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINAL: Dodd City (15-6-1) vs. D’Hanis (22-7-1) - Tuesday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINAL: Americas (33-6) vs. O’Connor (30-1) - Friday, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Saturday, 7 p.m.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS COVERAGE

BASEBALL: Reagan rallies past Eagle Pass, advances to Regional Final

Blanco, Boerne take Bishop, Calallen to Game 3 in Regional Semifinals