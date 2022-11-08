KSAT to broadcast New Braunfels vs. Reagan Bi-District Playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.

The playoffs kick off with a huge showdown at Commander Stadium Friday night, as No. 6 Reagan takes on No. 10 New Braunfels in the UIL Class 6A Division I Bi-District round.

You can watch the game Friday, November 11, beginning with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff around 7 p.m.

The UIL high school football playoffs get underway this week, and the Rattlers and Unicorns go head-to-head in a premiere matchup featuring two ranked teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12.

No. 6 Reagan (8-2, 8-0) defeated Brandeis on the final week of the regular season 24-9 to claim the District 28-6A title. That marked the Rattlers’ eighth straight victory since starting 0-2. Running back Cole Pryor starred in the victory, carrying the ball 29 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns. He headlines a dynamic ground game that has punished teams in the trenches all season long. While the offense grinds out first downs, Reagan’s defense has been suffocating, holding opponents to a little under 11 points per game during their eight-game winning streak.

No. 10 New Braunfels (7-3, 4-1) concluded their regular season with an emphatic 40-14 victory over District 27-6A rival Judson. The Unicorns finished second in the district standings and have won four straight games since a Week 7 setback against Steele. Quarterback Leighton Adams guides a dangerous passing game that has scored 24 points or more in every game they’ve played. Wide receivers Lance Beeghley and Landon Marsh have been the primary targets, accounting for 17 receiving touchdowns this season.

Last year, New Braunfels faced another team from District 28-6A in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. The Unicorns upended then-undefeated Johnson 51-45, part of a district-wide sweep as 27-6A teams eliminated 28-6A teams in the first round. Can Reagan reverse that trend and win their playoff game since 2019? Or will New Braunfels advance to the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season?

This marks the fifth high school football game KSAT has broadcast this season

