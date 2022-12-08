🏈Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a playoff game between Boerne and Tyler Chapel Hill this Friday at the Alamodome as part of Big Game Coverage.

The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

You can also view the game on KSAT’s YouTube page here or over the air on KSAT 12.2 MeTV.

This match is part of KSAT 12 Sports and Texas Sports Productions’ Big Game Coverage (BGC). We stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2022 season.

You can see the full schedule and watch/listen more games here.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.