Big Game Coverage

🏈Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

The game will be livestreamed below on Friday at 7 p.m.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (KSAT)

KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a playoff game between Boerne and Tyler Chapel Hill this Friday at the Alamodome as part of Big Game Coverage.

The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

You can also view the game on KSAT’s YouTube page here or over the air on KSAT 12.2 MeTV.

This match is part of KSAT 12 Sports and Texas Sports ProductionsBig Game Coverage (BGC). We stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2022 season.

You can see the full schedule and watch/listen more games here.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

