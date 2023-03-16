⚾️ 🥎 Watch high school baseball, softball with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream dozens of live high school baseball and softball games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2023 season.
See the full schedule and how to stream below.
Schedule
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- East Central at Steele - baseball - 7 p.m.
- MacArthur at Burbank - baseball - 7 p.m.
3 ways to stream live games
There are three ways to access KSAT's free multi-stream experience:
- Computer: Join the free KSAT Insider program to watch the streams on an Insider-only page on KSAT.com.
- Phone: Download the mobile Big Game Coverage (BGC) app in the App Store or Google Play Store, or by searching the stores for “KSAT12 Big Game Coverage.” Log in and start streaming.
- TV: Download KSAT+, KSAT’s free streaming app that works with Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and Android TVs.
Scores, highlights and more
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.
