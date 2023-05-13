TRACK & FIELD: Alyssa Jones strikes gold, Smithson Valley girls win UIL Class 5A State team title

Smithson Valley sophomore Alyssa Jones left her mark in Austin, striking gold in the 200-meter dash and contributing to a pair of state-champion relays, as the Ranger girls claimed the UIL Class 5A State Track & Field title.

The UIL State Track & Field Championships continued on Friday with Class 5A and 2A competition at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, and for the second straight day, a San Antonio-area team is coming home as state champions.

Smithson Valley sophomore Alyssa Jones made her mark throughout the day. After taking second in the Class 5A Girls Long Jump, she anchored the 4x200-meter relay to a gold medal, struck gold herself in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.59 seconds, and led-off the first-place 4x400-meter relay. Her contributions helped power the Ranger girls to the top of the Class 5A team standings with 62 total points.

She is one of many area athletes bringing home hardware from the state meet - below is a list of all of the San Antonio-area’s podium finishers:

UIL STATE TRACK & FIELD PODIUM FINISHERS FROM DAY 2

Event Athlete Result Girls Class 5A Long Jump 2. Alyssa Jones, Smithson Valley 19 feet, 13.5 inches Girls Class 5A 100m Dash 2. Daisha Shular, Seguin 11.64 seconds Girls Class 5A 200m Dash 1. Alyssa Jones, Smithson Valley 23.59 seconds Girls Class 5A 4x200m Relay 1. Smithson Valley 1:37.69 Girls Class 5A 1600m Run 1. Elizabeth Leachman, Boerne Champion 4:47.28 Girls Class 5A 4x400m Relay 1. Smithson Valley 3:46.82 Boys Class 5A Pole Vault 2. Leo Bowen, Alamo Heights 15 feet, 6 inches Boys Class 5A 400m Run 3. Freddie Dubose, Smithson Valley 48.68 seconds Boys Class 2A 3200m Run 3. Taylor Warrick, Stockdale 9:51.56 Girls Class 2A 400m Run 2. Sydney Wyrwich, Stockdale 58.04 seconds Girls Class 2A Shot Put 1. Cayla Albers, Falls City 39 feet, 3.25 inches Girls Wheelchair Shot Put 2. Elicia Meairs, Stevens 17 feet, 7.75 inches Boys Wheelchair 100m 3. Christian Ramirez, Seguin 18.63 seconds Boys Wheelchair 400m 1. Christian Ramirez, Seguin 1:04.26

MORE UIL STATE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE

Taylor Nunez dominates again, Universal City Randolph go back-to-back