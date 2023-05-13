78º

TRACK & FIELD: Alyssa Jones strikes gold, Smithson Valley girls win UIL Class 5A State team title

Jones earns three gold medals, one silver on Day 2 of state competition

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Smithson Valley sophomore Alyssa Jones left her mark in Austin, striking gold in the 200-meter dash and contributing to a pair of state-champion relays, as the Ranger girls claimed the UIL Class 5A State Track & Field title.

The UIL State Track & Field Championships continued on Friday with Class 5A and 2A competition at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, and for the second straight day, a San Antonio-area team is coming home as state champions.

Smithson Valley sophomore Alyssa Jones made her mark throughout the day. After taking second in the Class 5A Girls Long Jump, she anchored the 4x200-meter relay to a gold medal, struck gold herself in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.59 seconds, and led-off the first-place 4x400-meter relay. Her contributions helped power the Ranger girls to the top of the Class 5A team standings with 62 total points.

She is one of many area athletes bringing home hardware from the state meet - below is a list of all of the San Antonio-area’s podium finishers:

UIL STATE TRACK & FIELD PODIUM FINISHERS FROM DAY 2

EventAthleteResult
Girls Class 5A Long Jump2. Alyssa Jones, Smithson Valley19 feet, 13.5 inches
Girls Class 5A 100m Dash2. Daisha Shular, Seguin11.64 seconds
Girls Class 5A 200m Dash1. Alyssa Jones, Smithson Valley23.59 seconds
Girls Class 5A 4x200m Relay1. Smithson Valley1:37.69
Girls Class 5A 1600m Run1. Elizabeth Leachman, Boerne Champion4:47.28
Girls Class 5A 4x400m Relay1. Smithson Valley3:46.82
Boys Class 5A Pole Vault2. Leo Bowen, Alamo Heights15 feet, 6 inches
Boys Class 5A 400m Run3. Freddie Dubose, Smithson Valley48.68 seconds
Boys Class 2A 3200m Run3. Taylor Warrick, Stockdale9:51.56
Girls Class 2A 400m Run2. Sydney Wyrwich, Stockdale58.04 seconds
Girls Class 2A Shot Put1. Cayla Albers, Falls City39 feet, 3.25 inches
Girls Wheelchair Shot Put2. Elicia Meairs, Stevens17 feet, 7.75 inches
Boys Wheelchair 100m3. Christian Ramirez, Seguin18.63 seconds
Boys Wheelchair 400m1. Christian Ramirez, Seguin1:04.26

MORE UIL STATE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE

Taylor Nunez dominates again, Universal City Randolph go back-to-back

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

