68º

WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

TRACK & FIELD: East Central’s Pinones, Brandeis’ Clendenin bring home UIL Class 6A State titles

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Track & Field, Track & Field, local, San Antonio, Brandeis, East Central, BGC Spring Sports

AUSTIN – The UIL State Track & Field Championships concluded on Saturday evening with Class 6A and 1A competition at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, and the greater San Antonio area was well represent on the podium despite lengthy weather delays.

East Central senior Michael Pinones ended his high school career with a flourish in the Boys Class 6A Shot Put. After finishing with a silver medal last season, Pinones entered his final throw trailing Hurst Bell’s David Wilson III in the standings. Pinones then let fly his best throw of the competition, 65-feet, 11.5 inches, to secure the title and bring home gold.

Brandeis senior Rafe Clendenin also struck gold in the Class 6A Discus Throw. In the fourth round, Clendenin took the lead with a throw of 184 feet, 3 inches, and that held up as the title-winning toss by nearly one foot.

Below is a list of all of the San Antonio area’s podium finishers from Saturday’s action:

UIL STATE TRACK & FIELD PODIUM FINISHERS FROM DAY 3

EventAthleteResult
Boys Class 6A Shot Put1. Michael Pinones, East Central65 feet, 11.5 inches
Boys Class 6A Discus Throw1. Rafe Clendenin, Brandeis184 feet, 3 inches
Boys Class 6A High Jump2. Armando Acevedo, Brennan6 feet, 10 inches
Boys Class 6A Pole Vault2. Samuel Abati, Reagan16 feet, 3 inches
Girls Class 6A Triple Jump2. Alexis Jessie, Judson40 feet, 3.25 inches
Girls Class 6A High Jump3. Mackenzie Dagrosa, Reagan 5 feet, 6 inches
Girls Class 6A Pole Vault3. Ella Vajdos, New Braunfels13 feet, 3 inches
Girls Class 6A 800m Run2. Caila Lyons, Brennan2:09.82
Girls Class 6A 300m Hurdles2. Isabella Dagrosa, Reagan41.80 seconds

MORE UIL STATE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE

Taylor Nunez dominates again, Universal City Randolph go back-to-back

Alyssa Jones strikes gold, Smithson Valley girls win UIL Class 5A State team title

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter