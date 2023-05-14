TRACK & FIELD: East Central’s Pinones, Brandeis’ Clendenin bring home UIL Class 6A State titles

AUSTIN – The UIL State Track & Field Championships concluded on Saturday evening with Class 6A and 1A competition at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, and the greater San Antonio area was well represent on the podium despite lengthy weather delays.

East Central senior Michael Pinones ended his high school career with a flourish in the Boys Class 6A Shot Put. After finishing with a silver medal last season, Pinones entered his final throw trailing Hurst Bell’s David Wilson III in the standings. Pinones then let fly his best throw of the competition, 65-feet, 11.5 inches, to secure the title and bring home gold.

Brandeis senior Rafe Clendenin also struck gold in the Class 6A Discus Throw. In the fourth round, Clendenin took the lead with a throw of 184 feet, 3 inches, and that held up as the title-winning toss by nearly one foot.

Below is a list of all of the San Antonio area’s podium finishers from Saturday’s action:

UIL STATE TRACK & FIELD PODIUM FINISHERS FROM DAY 3

Event Athlete Result Boys Class 6A Shot Put 1. Michael Pinones, East Central 65 feet, 11.5 inches Boys Class 6A Discus Throw 1. Rafe Clendenin, Brandeis 184 feet, 3 inches Boys Class 6A High Jump 2. Armando Acevedo, Brennan 6 feet, 10 inches Boys Class 6A Pole Vault 2. Samuel Abati, Reagan 16 feet, 3 inches Girls Class 6A Triple Jump 2. Alexis Jessie, Judson 40 feet, 3.25 inches Girls Class 6A High Jump 3. Mackenzie Dagrosa, Reagan 5 feet, 6 inches Girls Class 6A Pole Vault 3. Ella Vajdos, New Braunfels 13 feet, 3 inches Girls Class 6A 800m Run 2. Caila Lyons, Brennan 2:09.82 Girls Class 6A 300m Hurdles 2. Isabella Dagrosa, Reagan 41.80 seconds

