‘The electricity just takes over’: Jefferson head football coach excited to play at Alamodome in KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The Jefferson Mustangs are facing the Uvalde Coyotes in game two of a triple-header at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Alamodome.

The second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2023 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms.

This year, the event is even bigger, with eight teams facing off over two days in front of thousands of screaming fans.

The showdown between the two Class 4A schools should be a competitive one, with both programs returning as many as 13 starters off last year’s teams.

Kickoff between the Mustangs and Coyotes is set for 3:30 p.m.

Preview: Mustangs vs. Coyotes

Jefferson comes off a 4-6 season in 2022 and returns seven starters on both offense and defense. The Mustangs will rely on quarterback/defensive back Amonte Carter, who had over 1,200 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground and will play on both sides of the ball this year. There is hope that the experience gained from last year will help to offset depth issues and bring the program its first winning season since 2009.

In an interview with KSAT 12 Sports, Jefferson Head Football Coach Edward Cardenas said there’s simply nothing better than playing Texas high school football. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

“The KSAT Pigskin Classic, it’s an awesome, awesome feeling for the kids, the community and we’re excited,” Cardenas said. “Our kids, it’s a one time, you never know when you’re going be Week 11, Week 12 where get invited to the Alamodome, so we’re just excited. Once you step into (the dome) the electricity just takes over.”

Cardenas said the game with Uvalde should be a good matchup, as they really respect their staff and the players.

“I’ll tell you what, we’re excited, we’ve put a lot of time in that weight room, and we’re not changing anything, we’re going downhill and its going to be good, hard-nosed football,” Cardenas said.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio's Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Thousands will watch Antonian play Holy Cross, Southside take on Somerset, Jefferson face Uvalde and O’Connor versus Brandeis.

