High School football coaches sound off on excitement for 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – Eight high school football programs around the San Antonio area will participate in the second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic later this month and their coaches spoke to KSAT12 about their excitement.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2023 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms.

This year, the event is even bigger, with eight teams facing off over two days in front of thousands of screaming fans. You can learn more about all the games, tickets and more by clicking here.

Thousands will watch Antonian play Holy Cross, Southside take on Somerset, Jefferson face Uvalde and O’Connor play Brandeis.

For a look at the matchups from each of the coaches, click on the links to the articles and videos below.

Mike Harrison, Holy Cross Head Football Coach

“First of all, playing a team like Antonian, holy cow, a very good football team. They’re going to make us better, playing in this venue is going to make us better. And that’s really what we’re talking about, is what happens with us being in this type of environment early. It’s going to make us a better football team. We’re extremely excited about it,” Mike Harrison, Holy Cross head football coach said.

Blake Fuschak, Antonian Head Football Coach

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity, for our kids, for our community. I’ve been at Antonian for 12 years, I would never have fathomed having this opportunity,” Fuschak said. “We’re really excited, we’re looking forward to it. Holy Cross is a long-time rival. It’s going to be a competitive game. We’re just incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Blake Fuschak, Antonian Head Football Coach said.

The 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic opener should be a high-scoring classic quarterback duel, as both programs return veteran starters to the game’s lead position.

Kickoff between the Knights and Apaches is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Ricky Lock, Southside Head Football Coach

“There’s so many schools in San Antonio and so many on the South Side. It’s just a big honor to realize that we’ve made some headway with our program in the last few years. It’s just a big honor to represent that side of town. It’s huge for our community, to get the exposure, to get the opportunity to play in such a great venue,” he said.

Koy Detmer, Somerset Head Football Coach

“Man it’s awesome, it’s a great event that they put on, and we’re really proud to be a part of it and really fortunate. I know it’s going to be a big game, us and Southside, it always is, it’s a tough rivalry game and always a hard-fought game,” he said.

The showdown between Southside and Somerset, who were both 10-win teams from a year ago, should be a competitive one with both programs again billed as contenders in their respective districts.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Bulldogs is set for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Edward Cardenas, Jefferson Head Football Coach

“The KSAT Pigskin Classic, it’s an awesome, awesome feeling for the kids, the community and we’re excited,” Cardenas said. “Once you step into (the dome) the electricity just takes over.”

Wade Miller, Uvalde Head Football Coach

“I think it’s awesome, I mean this is such a great experience for my kids, and they’re so fired up right now, they’re going to love it,” Miller said. “I think they’re excited to be recognized and they’re excited to get to actually come play in the big time, not only just in the Alamodome, but also on TV; I mean that’s a huge deal.”

The showdown between Uvalde and Jefferson High School should be a competitive one, with both programs returning as many as 13 starters from last year’s teams.

Kickoff between the Mustangs and Coyotes is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

David Malesky, O’Connor Head Football Coach

“It’s what Texas and (Texas) A&M used to be. But they’re not playing anymore, but we are. We’re not in the same district, but we’re still playing. I know when we found out that we’re going to be in different districts it’s important that we continue to play each other, just because of that rivalry. It’s what high school athletics is about,” Malesky said, referring to the rivalry between O’Connor and Brandeis.

Charles Bruce, Brandeis Head Football Coach

“Oh, it’s going to be exciting, we’re looking forward to it, we’re looking forward to playing O’Connor,” Bruce said. “I feel like it’s going to be a playoff atmosphere, it’s always a great game, and it’s one of the biggest rivalries in the state of Texas.”

The showdown between the Panthers and Broncos is a revival of last year’s season opener, a game that Brandeis won, 27-17.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Broncos is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

