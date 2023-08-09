‘It doesn’t matter what the records were before’: Somerset to face Southside in KSAT Pigskin Classic

The Somerset Bulldogs are primed to take on the Southside Cardinals in the first game of a triple header at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – The Somerset Bulldogs are primed to take on the Southside Cardinals in the first game of a triple header at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Alamodome.

The second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2023 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms.

This year, the event is even bigger, with eight teams facing off over two days in front of thousands of screaming fans. You can learn more about all the games, tickets and more by clicking here.

The showdown between the two schools, who were both 10-win teams from a year ago, should be a competitive one with both programs again billed as contenders in their respective districts.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Cardinals and is set for 11:30 a.m.

Preview: Bulldogs vs. Cardinals

Somerset is poised for a big season in 2023, as they are coming off their deepest run in the high school playoffs since 2016, as they finished last year as a regional semifinalist. The teams returns nine starters, five on offense and four on defense, including running back Josiah Lugo, who rushed for 1,339 yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Koby Isbell (11 touchdowns passing) and linebacker Victor Castaneda (12 sacks) also return.

In an interview with KSAT 12 Sports, Head Coach Koy Detmer, a former NFL quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles, said they’re thankful to be a part of the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

“Man it’s awesome, it’s a great event that they put on, and we’re really proud to be a part of it and really fortunate. I know it’s going to be a big game, us and Southside, it always is, it’s a tough rivalry game and always a hard-fought game,” he said.

Detmer said the game is one they circle on the calendar every year and is a big deal for those in the area community.

“Coach Lock does a great job over there, and always has his team ready to play tough, aggressive football. We try to get ours ready. They’ve termed it the ‘Battle of 1604′ and so now, its really turned into a rivalry-type game, where it doesn’t matter what the records were the year before. It’s always going to be a tough game,” he said.

Detmer, in his third season at the helm of the program, said the team is heading in the right direction. He looks to keep the momentum going.

“We just feel like the kids have taken a good step in buying-in and doing the things we’re doing. Of course, my dad was there, so a lot of things are very similar to what they’re used to. But the kids have done a great job of buying-in,” he said.

But the Bulldogs coach knows, however, that the environment of the Alamodome is something they’ll quickly have to adjust to.

“Hopefully they settle in, within that first quarter. The fact that being here, in the dome, thats a great experience for the kids, and they’re going to be excited and hopefully they’ll settle in that first quarter,” he said.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Thousands will watch Antonian play Holy Cross, Southside take on Somerset, Jefferson face Uvalde and O’Connor versus Brandeis.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.