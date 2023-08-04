‘They’re going to love it’: Uvalde football excited to play at Alamodome in KSAT Pigskin Classic

The Uvalde Coyotes are facing the Jefferson Mustangs in game two of a triple-header at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – The Uvalde Coyotes are facing the Jefferson Mustangs in game two of a triple-header at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Alamodome.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

The second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2023 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms.

This year, the event is even bigger, with eight teams facing off over two days in front of thousands of screaming fans. You can learn more about all the games, tickets and more by clicking here.

The showdown between the two Class 4A schools should be a competitive one, with both programs returning as many as 13 starters off last year’s teams.

Kickoff between the Mustangs and Coyotes is set for 3:30 p.m.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

Preview: Mustangs vs. Coyotes

. (KSAT)

The Uvalde Coyotes football team played last season with heavy hearts, following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

The Coyotes dedicated their season to the victims, their families and their local community. The team finished with a 5-5 regular season and made the playoffs in a tough area district, improving from a 2-8 record just the year before during Head Coach Wade Miller’s first season with the program.

In an interview with KSAT 12 Sports, Miller said with this senior-laden team he’s hoping for two to three more wins and admitted that they’re excited to be playing in the Alamodome. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

“I think it’s awesome, I mean this is such a great experience for my kids, and they’re so fired up right now, they’re going to love it,” Miller said. “I think they’re excited to be recognized and they’re excited to get to actually come play in the big time, not only just in the Alamodome, but also on TV; I mean that’s a huge deal.”

Miller said his coaches have already watched some film on Jefferson and that it should be a very competitive ballgame.

“I think it’s going to be a very even game, two teams that are very similar, (we’re both) going to run the ball a lot, those kind of things, but I think it’ll be a good football game,” he said.

Miller noted that the first week of the season has been moved up earlier than what it usually is. He’s glad, however, to not have to be playing in the Texas heat.

“Well, I think one of the good things is we’re the second game. So, we’ll actually get here, watch a little bit of the first game and I think they’ll be in awe for a little bit. But once they get hit and they start playing, they’ll be OK,” he said.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Thousands will watch Antonian play Holy Cross, Southside take on Somerset, Jefferson face Uvalde and O’Connor versus Brandeis.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.