Tivy Fight Never Dies: Antlers host Marble Falls for district primer

KERVILLE – When the Kerrville Tivy High School football program and Marble Falls kick off at Antler Stadium, it will mark one of the last opportunities for both teams to gear up for their district competition.

As Tivy chases consistency in its game, the squad is taking advantage of its match-up with Marble Falls, which draws some parallels to its Week 5 opponent, Liberty Hill.

“I think their offense is the main thing; they run that real tight Slot-T,” Tivy senior wide receiver Stormy Rhodes said. “And, they run (the ball), which I think is perfect to set us up for district because next week we play Liberty Hill, who runs the same type of offense.”

Tivy enters the game with an unblemished 3-0 record.

The early success is a credit to not only the talent of the players but also the work of the coaching staff behind the scenes.

“It helps a lot,” senior defensive lineman Jacob Flores said. “We haven’t been projected to win many games so far this year, so their faith, their ability to set up a great game plan helps a lot,” “Especially with the young players we have, them leading us is helping us do great things so far this year.”

The Antlers have high aspirations of making a deep playoff run, and they’ll be looking to their defense to make that happen while the offense works to find its stride.

“Defensively, we have some kids who have played a lot of football in the past, and that’s where our strength is right now,” head coach David Jones said. “They’re holding everything together and letting the offense mature a little bit.”

The Antlers and Marble Falls kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Kerrville.