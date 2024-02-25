High school girls basketball state semifinal schedule revealed

The Brennan girls basketball team celebrates with their 6A Regional Championship trophy.

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s the schedule of the local girls’ high school basketball teams playing in the state semifinals this week. If the teams advance, the 6A and 4A state championship games will be played on Saturday, March 2. 6A will play at 8:30 p.m. and 4A will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome.

*The TAPPS 6A State Championship will be played on Friday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at Robinson High School, near Waco.

*The TAPPS 5A State Championship will be played on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at Robinson High School.

*The TAPPS 4A State Championship will be played on Friday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Robinson High School.

*The TAPPS 1A State Championship will be played on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at Robinson High School.

6A State Semifinal

Brennan (32-3) vs. South Grand Prairie (32-3), Friday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. at the Alamodome

4A State Semifinal

Boerne (34-4) vs. Canyon (29-6), Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at the Alamodome

TAPPS 6A State Semifinal

Dallas Bishop Lynch (20-12) vs. Antonian (34-7), Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m.

University High School – Waco, TX

TAPPS 5A State Semifinal

San Antonio Saint Mary’s Hall (34-3) vs. Houston Second Baptist School (28-9), Thursday, Feb. 29 at 12 p.m.

University High School – Waco, TX

TAPPS 4A State Semifinal

Geneva School of Boerne (28-4) vs. League City Bay Area Christian School (14-7), Thursday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m.

University High School – Waco, TX

TAPPS 1A State Semifinal

Fredericksburg Heritage School vs. Edinburg Harvest Christian Academy, Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 12 p.m.

University High School – Waco, TX

