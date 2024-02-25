High school girls basketball state semifinal schedule revealed

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s the schedule of the local girls’ high school basketball teams playing in the state semifinals this week. If the teams advance, the 6A and 4A state championship games will be played on Saturday, March 2. 6A will play at 8:30 p.m. and 4A will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome.
*The TAPPS 6A State Championship will be played on Friday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at Robinson High School, near Waco.
*The TAPPS 5A State Championship will be played on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at Robinson High School.
*The TAPPS 4A State Championship will be played on Friday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Robinson High School.
*The TAPPS 1A State Championship will be played on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at Robinson High School.
6A State Semifinal
Brennan (32-3) vs. South Grand Prairie (32-3), Friday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. at the Alamodome
4A State Semifinal
Boerne (34-4) vs. Canyon (29-6), Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at the Alamodome
TAPPS 6A State Semifinal
Dallas Bishop Lynch (20-12) vs. Antonian (34-7), Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m.
University High School – Waco, TX
TAPPS 5A State Semifinal
San Antonio Saint Mary’s Hall (34-3) vs. Houston Second Baptist School (28-9), Thursday, Feb. 29 at 12 p.m.
University High School – Waco, TX
TAPPS 4A State Semifinal
Geneva School of Boerne (28-4) vs. League City Bay Area Christian School (14-7), Thursday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m.
University High School – Waco, TX
TAPPS 1A State Semifinal
Fredericksburg Heritage School vs. Edinburg Harvest Christian Academy, Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 12 p.m.
University High School – Waco, TX
