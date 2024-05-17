6 Brackenridge High School student-athletes sign letters of intent to make impact at college level

SAN ANTONIO – Countless student-athletes from the Greater San Antonio area are making their mark at the college level, and the list continues to grow at Brackenridge High School. On Thursday, the Eagles saw six of their standout student-athletes sign letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level.

Jesse Valdillez signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Gavin Perez committed to joining the Schreiner University baseball program.

Wrestler Dominic Gamez will also take his talents to Schreiner University. Gamez, who has signature blue hair, said his aggressive wrestling style is what helped him get noticed by colleges.

“Outside of the mat, I’m kind of a quiet and shy person, but on the mat, if I’m quiet and shy, they will hurt me,” Gamez said. “So I flip a switch and get into an aggressive mode. I believe that’s why I got the call.”

Brackenridge girls’ basketball stars Fatima Gloria and Alasia Brown had the opportunity to play college basketball together at Kansas Northwest Technical College. The dynamic duo is thrilled to continue their careers in the same program.

“I’m very excited,” Gloria said. “She has been my basketball buddy since middle school. We followed each other all the way through high school, and it’s a great opportunity to get to play with her at the college level.”

“As soon as I found out I was going to be able to play with (Fatima), I was like, ‘Sign me up, I’m ready,’” Brown said. “I’m very excited.”

Star distance runner Jayden Gonzalez will stay close to home to compete in the UTSA women’s cross country and track and field programs.

“It was an emotional day,” Gonzalez said. “A year ago, I didn’t think I’d be here right now. I put in a lot of work my senior year and I’m super grateful that I get to experience this and get the opportunity to run in college.”

Email Address

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.