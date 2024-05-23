Brennan softball eyes first state tournament appearance since 2017

SAN ANTONIO – The Brennan Bears are in the middle of a magical postseason run.

The furthest the Bears’ seniors have advanced in the UIL state playoffs is the third round, which makes their 2024 run special.

“Now that it’s actually here and we made it this far, it’s definitely a proud moment for all of us,” Brennan senior right fielder Brianna Ramirez said.

Brennan (31-6) defeated two of its district rivals, O’Connor and Harlan, en route to the Class 6A Region IV finals. The Bears will battle the Weslaco Panthers.

The Bears boast a well-rounded lineup. The coaching staff believes no one player is more valuable than the rest.

A common trait among successful teams is chemistry. The Bears have plenty of it.

“It’s a special group,” Brennan softball head coach Selena Garcia said. “Coaching for so long, it’s special when the team chemistry is just awesome. This group has such great chemistry. They are great teammates. They pick each other up. They love each other. They hold each other accountable.”

The last time Brennan qualified in the Class 6A state tournament was in 2017. Six years later, two wins stand in the way of the Bears punching their ticket to next week’s UIL Class 6A state semifinals in Austin.

“We’re doing all we can to reach that end goal, that state title,” Ramirez said. “I think it’s that much more special because your whole four years — this is what you’re working for, and nobody can take that away from you.”

“The goal is definitely state,” Brennan senior shortstop Dayanara Moreno said. “State is definitely the goal.”

Brennan and Weslaco will square off in Game 1 of the UIL Class 6A Region IV finals at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi.

Game 2 is slated for Friday. If necessary, a winner-take-all Game 3 will be on Saturday.

