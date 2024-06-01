Calallen gets walk-off win over Boerne, move on to Austin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Boerne Greyhounds entered Friday with their backs against the wall. They needed a win to force a win-or-go-home Game 3 in their UIL Class 4A regional final series.

The Greyhounds needed that Game 2 win in enemy territory. Corpus Christi Calallen served as the home team in their own backyard for the night: Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.

With Calallen up 1-0 in the series and leading 3-2 through six innings, the Greyhounds got a clutch run-scoring single by Ryan Hooper with two outs.

Hooper’s hit scored Walker Hill to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Calallen scored the winning run on a bouncing ball to shortstop. The Wildcats send the Greyhounds home with a 4-3 walk-off win.

